WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, December 23rd

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DTD traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43. WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

