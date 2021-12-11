Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $522.23 or 0.01065414 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $177,557.11 and $4,673.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.58 or 0.00211322 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

