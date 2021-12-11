Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches Market Cap of $899,669.18

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $899,669.18 and $49,733.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,197,532 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

