XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of XSPA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 2,279,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,743. XpresSpa Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

