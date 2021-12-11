Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Yatsen stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,626,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,745,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

