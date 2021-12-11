YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in YETI were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 21.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. Citigroup reduced their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

