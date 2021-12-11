Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Trading 2.8% Higher

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO) traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.69 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.54 ($0.19). 113,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.14 ($0.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.18.

Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

