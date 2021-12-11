Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $287.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

