Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,093. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.