Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will announce sales of $21.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.15 million and the highest is $26.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $22.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 million to $27.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $175.70 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HYZN shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.72. 1,103,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,817. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

