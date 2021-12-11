Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.83 Million

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will announce sales of $21.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.15 million and the highest is $26.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $22.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 million to $27.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $175.70 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HYZN shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.72. 1,103,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,817. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.