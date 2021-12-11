Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $6.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.08. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $16.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $17.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $18.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $260.02 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $141.39 and a one year high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.