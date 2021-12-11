Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

