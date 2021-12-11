Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,204. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,969,000 after purchasing an additional 459,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 1,807,164 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,136,000 after buying an additional 297,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after buying an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after buying an additional 1,463,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.