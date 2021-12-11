Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report sales of $5.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.26 billion and the highest is $5.40 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $18.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.07. 1,686,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,033. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.