Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $3.79 EPS

Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $3.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the lowest is $3.60. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,028,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after acquiring an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after buying an additional 45,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $188.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.58. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

