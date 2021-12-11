Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post $3.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce $3.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the lowest is $3.16. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $13.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.53 to $15.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.56 to $19.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

WLL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after buying an additional 469,005 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.30. 219,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

