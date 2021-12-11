Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.08 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $23.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $24.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.10. The company had a trading volume of 756,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,376. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a one year low of $209.09 and a one year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

