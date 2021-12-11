Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.25 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.22. Medpace posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MEDP traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.66. 97,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,223. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90. Medpace has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $3,922,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $3,378,777.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $19,119,600 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 118.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medpace by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

