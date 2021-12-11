Zacks: Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

LPRO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.59. 926,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,679. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,250 shares of company stock worth $5,609,013. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 407,232 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

