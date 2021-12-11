Zacks: Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post sales of $3.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $12.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.90 million, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $19.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUIK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 79,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,513. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

