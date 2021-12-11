Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after buying an additional 2,142,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after buying an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 829,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.