Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 489,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,900. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 206.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 296,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 11,306.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

