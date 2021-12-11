Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce sales of $28.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $29.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $113.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $113.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $116.10 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $117.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

FBIZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 60.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

