Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after buying an additional 1,604,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,396 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.