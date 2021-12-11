Zacks: Brokerages Expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPFI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. 311,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,838. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,044,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

