Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report $60.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $71.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $202.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $203.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $272.15 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $417,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,020. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

