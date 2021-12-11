Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. NOW reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.74. 1,089,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.94. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NOW by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in NOW by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NOW by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,975,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.