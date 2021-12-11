Zacks: Brokerages Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. 1,634,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,971 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

