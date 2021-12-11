Zacks: Brokerages Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. 1,634,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,971 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.