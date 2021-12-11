Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

