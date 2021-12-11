Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

GMTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of GMTX opened at $2.47 on Friday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

