Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

DSP stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. Viant Technology has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $570.43 million and a PE ratio of 1.00.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 30.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

