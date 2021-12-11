Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

