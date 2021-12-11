Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTEGF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.49.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.