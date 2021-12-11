Zacks Investment Research Lowers Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 159.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $317,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

