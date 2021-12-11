Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, Dawson James reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

ADMP stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 854,184 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

