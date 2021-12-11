Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of CDOR opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 48.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. Analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.