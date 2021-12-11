Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $380.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarketAxess is experiencing market share gains across all credit products and geographic regions. The company enters into strategic alliances and acquisitions that enables it to enter new markets and, launch new products or services. The company's Open Trading platform is also benefiting from automation in trading. It enjoys strong liquidity position and continuous growth in free cash flow with the help of which the company can prudently deploy capital. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, bond trading volumes of this operator of electronic bond trading platform are suffering low levels of credit market volatility. With the economic revival this year, bond trading somewhat tapered down, which weighs on commission revenues. Escalating costs are rising and can put pressure on its margins.”

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $445.33.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

