Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.57.

NYSE SAR opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

