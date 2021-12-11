Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €101.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €106.76 ($119.96).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €74.32 ($83.51) on Friday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.58.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

