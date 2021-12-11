ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $78.10 million and $4.55 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.18 or 0.08260676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00081165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.34 or 1.00068348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

