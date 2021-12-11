ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $3,620,211.68 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $3,620,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $104,409.24.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $4,259,322.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $5,061,506.70.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $233,157.60.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $907,747.86.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

