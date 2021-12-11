Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total transaction of $3,793,881.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $305.75 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.76 and a 200-day moving average of $265.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

