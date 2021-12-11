Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $200,800.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Tien Tzuo sold 100 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00.

NYSE ZUO opened at $19.67 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

