ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1.28 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.16 or 0.08216424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00081495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,787.54 or 1.00060599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

