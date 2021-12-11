Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMACU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 785,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,274,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 519,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

