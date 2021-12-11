Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 67,100 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 19.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 432,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 407,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 140,764 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

