$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.30. 1,180,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,959. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 741,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after buying an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,752,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after buying an additional 1,650,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after buying an additional 1,908,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.