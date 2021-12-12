-$0.02 EPS Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. IAMGOLD reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

