$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 82.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HT opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

