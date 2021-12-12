$0.18 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Repay reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RPAY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

RPAY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,841. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

